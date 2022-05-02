Zelensky: Russia is capable of using any prohibited weapon

Ukraine expects any steps from the Russian Federation, including the use of prohibited weapons, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the Greek television company EPT.

"We are considering any attacks by the Russian Federation. We can expect any moves," he said, responding to a question about Russia's possible use of nuclear weapons.

"They said there would never be a full-scale invasion. There is no trust, because the people at the very top who personally and independently make decisions say one thing and do another," the president said.

According to him, "on the contrary, when Russia says that this will not happen, questions arise for what it was necessary to say in the media.

"I believe that today after the use of banned weapons, such as phosphorus bombs, which were used on Kharkiv, on Mariupol, on the south of our state, on Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Luhansk regions, all this was used, although it is banned, everything suggests that Russia may use other banned weapons," he said.