Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:07 26.11.2025

Russia implementing policy of ‘strengthening Russian identity’ in occupied territories – Center for Countering Disinformation

1 min read

Putin has approved the Russian Federation's national policy strategy through 2036, which calls for "strengthening Russian identity" and expanding the influence of Russian culture. The document specifically outlines the extension of this strategy to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, according to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation (CPD).

"In particular, the strategy calls for engaging over 2.5 million residents of the temporarily occupied territories in 'all-Russian events,' enhancing the role of the Russian language, and requiring that at least 50% of ethnocultural events be aimed at promoting Russian culture. These provisions are aimed at further Russification of Ukrainians in the occupied territories, the suppression of the Ukrainian language and identity, and the integration of the temporarily occupied territories into the Russian information and cultural space," the Telegram channel stated.

It is noted that this approach is part of a systemic policy of destroying Ukrainian identity under the pretext of "the unity of a multinational people."

"In this way, the Kremlin is attempting to consolidate the occupation and impose its own cultural and political model of governance on the TOT," the Center for Political Affairs noted.

Tags: #russian #tot #politics

