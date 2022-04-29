Facts

17:56 29.04.2022

SBU detains Russian soldiers who tried to seize Pivdennoukrainska NPP

2 min read
SBU detains Russian soldiers who tried to seize Pivdennoukrainska NPP

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained three Russian servicemen who were trying to seize Pivdennoukrainska nuclear power plant (NPP), collaborators in several regions of Ukraine and identified the invaders who committed atrocities in Bohdanivka, Kyiv region.

"Based on the materials of the Security Service, it was announced that two persons were suspected of treason, whom the Russian troops appointed as the so-called heads of the Kherson regional and city administrations in temporarily occupied Kherson," SBU spokesperson Artem Dekhtiarenko said on Friday in a video message posted on the agency's Telegram channel.

According to him, an assistant to the leaders of the so-called "DPR," who was responsible for media promotion and information support of terrorist activities, was detained in Dnipropetrovsk region.

"In Mykolaiv region, SBU officers detained three Russian soldiers in Voznesensk district, who were hiding in abandoned buildings near the regional center. It was established that they were part of an enemy group that took part in attempts to seize Pivdennoukrainska nuclear power plant," the SBU spokesperson said.

He said that these invaders also fired at the places of residence of civilians in the region.

In Luhansk region, as Dekhtiarenko said, the chair of the court in the temporarily occupied Novoaidarsk was exposed on high treason and assistance to the aggressor.

"In Kyiv region, the SBU identified a number of occupiers who committed atrocities in the occupied territories of Kyiv region. Among others, these are servicemen of the 15th brigade of the central military district of Russia. During their stay in the village of Bohdanivka, Brovary district, they abducted, abused and tortured Ukrainians," he said.

