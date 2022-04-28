As result of Russian shelling, 180,000 residents of Kremenchuk may be left without heat, hot water in next heating season

As a result of Russian shelling of a local thermal power plant, 180,000 residents of Kremenchuk may be left without heat and hot water in the next heating season, head of Poltava regional administration Dmytro Lunin said.

"In two weeks, the rubble of the thermal power plant will be dismantled, and it will be possible to draw final conclusions, but it is preliminary clear that as a result of the destruction, about 180,000 residents may be left without heat and hot water for the next heating season," Lunin said on April 28 after a meeting in Kremenchuk.

He also said that the regional military administration plans to apply to the Office of the President, the government and international partners with a request to help solve this problem.

"Currently, we are also considering the possibility of building two new boiler houses in order to diversify the heat supply so that the whole city does not depend on one TPP. The regional military administration will lend a shoulder to the residents of Kremenchuk and allocate funds from the regional budget for part of the work," the head of Poltava regional military administration said.

As previously reported, on April 24, the Russian invaders once again fired on Kremenchuk. The local thermal power plant and the second Kremenchuk refinery were hit. Then one person died - an employee of the TPP, seven more were injured, most of them are also employees of the TPP.