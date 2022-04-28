Facts

18:00 28.04.2022

As result of Russian shelling, 180,000 residents of Kremenchuk may be left without heat, hot water in next heating season

2 min read

As a result of Russian shelling of a local thermal power plant, 180,000 residents of Kremenchuk may be left without heat and hot water in the next heating season, head of Poltava regional administration Dmytro Lunin said.

"In two weeks, the rubble of the thermal power plant will be dismantled, and it will be possible to draw final conclusions, but it is preliminary clear that as a result of the destruction, about 180,000 residents may be left without heat and hot water for the next heating season," Lunin said on April 28 after a meeting in Kremenchuk.

He also said that the regional military administration plans to apply to the Office of the President, the government and international partners with a request to help solve this problem.

"Currently, we are also considering the possibility of building two new boiler houses in order to diversify the heat supply so that the whole city does not depend on one TPP. The regional military administration will lend a shoulder to the residents of Kremenchuk and allocate funds from the regional budget for part of the work," the head of Poltava regional military administration said.

As previously reported, on April 24, the Russian invaders once again fired on Kremenchuk. The local thermal power plant and the second Kremenchuk refinery were hit. Then one person died - an employee of the TPP, seven more were injured, most of them are also employees of the TPP.

Tags: #kremenchuk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:13 25.04.2022
As result of missile attack on Kremenchuk thermal power plant, oil refinery at night, one person died, 7 injured - head of regional military administration

As result of missile attack on Kremenchuk thermal power plant, oil refinery at night, one person died, 7 injured - head of regional military administration

17:24 11.12.2020
Ferrexpo Belanovo Mining purchased a mammograph for the Kremenchug Oncology Dispensary

Ferrexpo Belanovo Mining purchased a mammograph for the Kremenchug Oncology Dispensary

17:21 17.11.2020
Ferrexpo Belanovo Mining donated oxygen concentrator to Kozelshchinska hospital

Ferrexpo Belanovo Mining donated oxygen concentrator to Kozelshchinska hospital

11:32 12.12.2019
Tolling oil refining does nothing to alleviate problem of Ukrnafta's oil sales, company urges govt to interfere

Tolling oil refining does nothing to alleviate problem of Ukrnafta's oil sales, company urges govt to interfere

16:44 26.11.2019
Ukrtransnafta starts transporting Libyan crude oil to Kremenchuk oil refinery

Ukrtransnafta starts transporting Libyan crude oil to Kremenchuk oil refinery

10:27 01.02.2018
Ukrtransnafta, Kremenchuk oil refinery sign amicable agreement for stored pipeline oil

Ukrtransnafta, Kremenchuk oil refinery sign amicable agreement for stored pipeline oil

10:42 26.01.2018
Four die as helicopter crashes in Ukraine's Kremenchuk

Four die as helicopter crashes in Ukraine's Kremenchuk

20:51 25.01.2018
Helicopter falls in Kremenchuk, victims possible

Helicopter falls in Kremenchuk, victims possible

10:53 15.12.2017
EBRD to provide EUR 6 mln to Kremenchuk for energy saving projects

EBRD to provide EUR 6 mln to Kremenchuk for energy saving projects

11:38 26.12.2016
NCER cuts tariffs for oil transportation to Kremenchuk oil refinery by 6.3-39.2%

NCER cuts tariffs for oil transportation to Kremenchuk oil refinery by 6.3-39.2%

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Some $467,000, EUR 87,000 seized from Medvedchuk's housekeeper during search

New exchange of prisoners takes place, 45 of our people released from Russian captivity - Vereschuk

Biden proposes to simplify use of confiscated assets of individuals to assist Ukraine

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

UN coordinator on Ukraine goes to Zaporizhia to prepare for evacuation from Mariupol

LATEST

Some $467,000, EUR 87,000 seized from Medvedchuk's housekeeper during search

In Ukraine, 20 outbreaks of infectious diseases registered in 1st quarter of 2022 - Public Health Center

Biden asks Congress for $33 bln to help Ukraine, European countries – TV

New exchange of prisoners takes place, 45 of our people released from Russian captivity - Vereschuk

Ukrainian military equipment to be repaired in Bulgaria – Zelensky

As result of enemy shelling of Pokotylivka in Kharkiv region, 2 people killed, 7 injured

Prosecutor General: involvement of 10 Russian servicemen in torturing civilians in Bucha established

UN Secretary General appeals to Russia to cooperate with ICC on killings in Bucha

About 44% of doctors leave Mykolaiv, rest provide necessary medical care

Railway bridge destroyed in occupied Akymyvka, Zaporizhia region

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD