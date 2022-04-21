Denmark to allocate about $90 mln for weapons for Ukraine – PM

Denmark will allocate about $90 million for weapons for Ukraine, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said.

At a briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday, Frederiksen said Denmark will do all the possible to support Ukraine also in the future. He told President Zelensky about significant new contributions, including almost DKK 600, which is about $90 million, for weapons, and this increases the overall military contribution Denmark to more than DKK 1 billion," Frederiksen said.