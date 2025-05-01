Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC decision on sanctions, in particular, against Oleksiy Arestovych

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees on the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on the application of sanctions against 76 individuals and 81 legal entities.

Corresponding decrees No. 267/2025, No. 268/2025, No. 269/2025 were published on the president's website.

According to appendix to the decree No. 267/2025, sanctions were imposed against nine individuals: two citizens of the Russian Federation and seven - Ukrainians, including former advisor to the President's Office Oleksiy Arestovych, Russian propagandist Anastasia Kashevarova, blogger Myroslav Oleshko, political scientist Kostiantyn Bondarenko. The term of application of sanctions is indefinite; 10 years.

According to appendix to the decree No. 268/2025, sanctions were imposed against six individuals and 36 legal entities, including politician and businessman Oleksiy Azarov and CEO of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev.

According to appendix to the decree No. 269/2025, sanctions were imposed against 61 individuals and 45 legal entities.

Among the legal entities subject to sanctions are Novolipetsk Metallurgical Combine, Stoilensky Mining and Processing Combine, Novatek Group, together with subsidiaries in Switzerland and Singapore, and LNG companies.