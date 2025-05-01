Zelenskyy: New sanctions packages apply to those who serve Russian military production, propagandists

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/news/all

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report on sanctions steps, today's new sanctions packages apply to those who serve the Russian military production, are engaged in supplies for the occupiers, as well as propagandists.

"The first [sanctions package] includes 36 companies and five individuals operating in various jurisdictions: not only in Russia, but also serving Russian military production. In particular, these are titanium suppliers, metallurgical enterprises, companies operating in the energy sector, in mechanical engineering. Some of them are already under sanctions from partners. In general, we are synchronizing our sanction pressure and the world's sanctions against Russia for the war," Zelenskyy said in a Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to him, the second package of sanctions includes 106 entities that actively support the presence of the occupiers in Crimea, in Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, and are engaged in supplying the Russian army.

"The third sanctions package includes nine individuals, seven of whom, unfortunately, have Ukrainian citizenship, who have linked their fate with propaganda in the interests of the Russian state and justify the war, carry out active information operations to the detriment of Ukraine and our defense in the war. We are working to ensure that restrictions for these and other sanctioned individuals are maintained in the jurisdictions of partners," Zelenskyy said.

He also instructed to prepare the next sanctions steps.

As reported, Zelenskyy signed decrees on the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council on the application of sanctions against 76 individuals and 81 legal entities.