All facts regarding attack on Sternenko to be presented to public – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Head of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Maliuk reported on the investigation into the circumstances of the attack on Serhiy Sternenko, all facts regarding this will be presented to the public, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The Head of the State Security Service of Ukraine reported on the investigation into the circumstances of the attack on volunteer Serhiy Sternenko. The State Security Service of Ukraine detained the attacker – promptly, thank you for that. All facts regarding the attack will be presented to the public," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

As reported, Security Service officers prevented the assassination of Sternenko.