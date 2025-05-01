Stefanishyna, European Commissioner Kos discuss preparations for opening of first negotiation Clusters

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna on Thursday had a call with EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, during which the parties discussed the next steps in the process of preparing for the opening of the first negotiation Cluster within Ukraine's accession to the EU.

This is stated in a statement from the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration on Facebook.

"Ukraine made remarkable reform progress and the European Commission has given a clear positive recommendation to the EU Council to move on with Cluster 1," Kos said.

Stefanishyna thanked the European Commission for Ukraine's support and expressed hope for the continuation of such interaction.

"I confirmed Ukraine's readiness to cooperate with EU member states to resolve any issues," the deputy prime minister said.

The parties agreed on the need to maintain a close dialogue on this matter.