Rubio, French FM discuss ensuring just and lasting peace in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel-Barrot on Thursday, at which, in particular, they discussed ensuring just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

"A strong America demands peace, not endless war. Met with Foreign Minister Barrot to advance the U.S. President's of ending the bloodshed in Ukraine and securing a just and lasting peace," he said on the X social network.

Rubio said the parties agreed that Europe should invest more in its own defense, and the U.S. industry should not remain on the sidelines of the process of rearmament of Europe.