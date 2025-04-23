Denmark to allocate over DKK 300 mln for artillery ammunition for Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Denmark will finance the transfer of various types of artillery ammunition to Ukraine through Estonia in the amount of about DKK 317 million ($48 million).

As reported on the Danish Ministry of Defense website, continued support, including the initiative to create the North Baltic Brigade, is on the agenda of the meeting of Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen with his Estonian counterpart Hanno Pevkur.

The Danish department said Ukraine has a great need for continuous supplies of artillery ammunition of various calibers. As part of the 25th aid package, it was decided to finance the transfer of various types of artillery ammunition via Estonia for an amount of approximately DKK 317 million.

"It is crucial that Denmark and our close allies continue to support Ukraine's fight for freedom. We must continue to direct our support so that the Ukrainians can resist Russian aggression. A possible ceasefire must be accompanied by concrete security guarantees, and Denmark has already confirmed that we are ready to contribute to the peacekeeping mission," the Danish Minister of Defense said.

Since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Denmark has made a number of contributions via Estonia in the form of naval capabilities and artillery ammunition. As previously reported, in response to the acute shortage of artillery ammunition, Estonia launched its own ammunition initiative at the end of 2023.

"Transfers to Ukraine should be provided in accordance with Ukraine's specific wishes and needs. It is good and important that Estonia is able to deliver the desired types of ammunition to the Ukrainians. We should continue to support this, and also explore opportunities for joint support to Ukraine in other relevant areas," Poulsen said.

The Nordic and Baltic countries have also decided to coordinate military support by equipping, training and supplying forces and assets equivalent to a Ukrainian brigade. Denmark has already decided to transfer equipment and materials to support the Ukrainian brigades. In addition, funds have been reserved for further procurement, and the issue of a joint transfer of armored personnel carriers with Norway and Sweden is being studied.

The Danish and Estonian defense ministers will also discuss Tallinn's work to strengthen Ukraine's IT security under the auspices of the IT Coalition. In the 25th assistance package, Denmark has allocated an additional DKK 30 million for this work in 2025.

Estonia, Luxembourg and Ukraine lead the IT Coalition, which aims to contribute to strengthening the overall cyber defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In 2023, Denmark allocated DKK 91 million for the IT Coalition's priority cyber projects. In 2025, Denmark allocated a further DKK 30 million for this work. On April 3, the Danish government announced the 25th aid package to Ukraine, providing military support to Ukrainians for a total of DKK 6.7 billion (EUR 898 million) in 2025-2027.