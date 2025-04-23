Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:02 23.04.2025

Denmark to allocate over DKK 300 mln for artillery ammunition for Ukraine – Defense Ministry

3 min read
Denmark to allocate over DKK 300 mln for artillery ammunition for Ukraine – Defense Ministry

 Denmark will finance the transfer of various types of artillery ammunition to Ukraine through Estonia in the amount of about DKK 317 million ($48 million).

As reported on the Danish Ministry of Defense website, continued support, including the initiative to create the North Baltic Brigade, is on the agenda of the meeting of Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen with his Estonian counterpart Hanno Pevkur.

The Danish department said Ukraine has a great need for continuous supplies of artillery ammunition of various calibers. As part of the 25th aid package, it was decided to finance the transfer of various types of artillery ammunition via Estonia for an amount of approximately DKK 317 million.

"It is crucial that Denmark and our close allies continue to support Ukraine's fight for freedom. We must continue to direct our support so that the Ukrainians can resist Russian aggression. A possible ceasefire must be accompanied by concrete security guarantees, and Denmark has already confirmed that we are ready to contribute to the peacekeeping mission," the Danish Minister of Defense said.

Since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Denmark has made a number of contributions via Estonia in the form of naval capabilities and artillery ammunition. As previously reported, in response to the acute shortage of artillery ammunition, Estonia launched its own ammunition initiative at the end of 2023.

"Transfers to Ukraine should be provided in accordance with Ukraine's specific wishes and needs. It is good and important that Estonia is able to deliver the desired types of ammunition to the Ukrainians. We should continue to support this, and also explore opportunities for joint support to Ukraine in other relevant areas," Poulsen said.

The Nordic and Baltic countries have also decided to coordinate military support by equipping, training and supplying forces and assets equivalent to a Ukrainian brigade. Denmark has already decided to transfer equipment and materials to support the Ukrainian brigades. In addition, funds have been reserved for further procurement, and the issue of a joint transfer of armored personnel carriers with Norway and Sweden is being studied.

The Danish and Estonian defense ministers will also discuss Tallinn's work to strengthen Ukraine's IT security under the auspices of the IT Coalition. In the 25th assistance package, Denmark has allocated an additional DKK 30 million for this work in 2025.

Estonia, Luxembourg and Ukraine lead the IT Coalition, which aims to contribute to strengthening the overall cyber defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In 2023, Denmark allocated DKK 91 million for the IT Coalition's priority cyber projects. In 2025, Denmark allocated a further DKK 30 million for this work. On April 3, the Danish government announced the 25th aid package to Ukraine, providing military support to Ukrainians for a total of DKK 6.7 billion (EUR 898 million) in 2025-2027.

Tags: #artillery_ammunition #denmark

MORE ABOUT

20:29 16.04.2025
Denmark considering sending military personnel to Ukraine for short-term exercises

Denmark considering sending military personnel to Ukraine for short-term exercises

14:32 03.04.2025
Denmark announces new military aid package for Ukraine worth DKK 6.7 bln in 2025-2027

Denmark announces new military aid package for Ukraine worth DKK 6.7 bln in 2025-2027

14:51 28.03.2025
Denmark to allocate nearly EUR 40 mln to innovative fund to support Ukraine in military sphere

Denmark to allocate nearly EUR 40 mln to innovative fund to support Ukraine in military sphere

15:00 18.03.2025
More than 90% of what Denmark does for Ukraine is related to weapons and equipment - ambassador

More than 90% of what Denmark does for Ukraine is related to weapons and equipment - ambassador

18:22 10.03.2025
Denmark ready to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine – media

Denmark ready to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine – media

17:55 24.02.2025
Denmark delivers 12 F-16 aircraft, rest to be in Ukraine in 2025 – Defense Minister

Denmark delivers 12 F-16 aircraft, rest to be in Ukraine in 2025 – Defense Minister

15:16 24.02.2025
Denmark allocates $280 mln for ammunition for Ukraine, military training - PM's office

Denmark allocates $280 mln for ammunition for Ukraine, military training - PM's office

19:59 24.01.2025
Architects of Ukraine, Denmark develop manual on democratic restoration

Architects of Ukraine, Denmark develop manual on democratic restoration

11:38 07.12.2024
Second batch of F-16 for Ukraine from Denmark already in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Second batch of F-16 for Ukraine from Denmark already in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

16:33 06.12.2024
Sweden, Denmark order production of 40 CV90 vehicles for Ukraine

Sweden, Denmark order production of 40 CV90 vehicles for Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy to be in South Africa on Thurs together with Svyrydenko, presidential plane already over Africa

Zelenskyy on Russia’s attacks: If Russians using this form of terror, other terrorists may adopt it too

Consequences of attack on Zaporizhia: 42 injured, incl pregnant woman and five children, four patients in serious condition

Ukrainian delegation arrives in London

Invaders lose 1,210 servicemen over day

LATEST

Trump: Statements about Ukraine's legal non-recognition of Crimea’s occupation harmful for peace talks with Russia

Defense Ministry approves use of unmanned FPV aircraft complex General Cherry

Shmyhal presents benefits of investing in Ukraine at meeting with US business in Washington

Fifty-four people injured in drone strike on bus in Marhanets, 31 in hospital – regional administration

Zelenskyy to be in South Africa on Thurs together with Svyrydenko, presidential plane already over Africa

Ukraine initiates special OSCE meeting over massive Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians

Ukrzaliznytsia preparing new 37% tariff increase that threatens stability of Ukrainian industry - Mining Industry Association

Russia strengthening its influence in Africa, under guise of fighting epidemics – Ukrainian Countering Disinformation Center

Polish and US FMs discuss status of peace talks in Ukraine

Ukrainian Red Cross organizes aid point in Poltava for victims of Russian drone strike

AD
AD