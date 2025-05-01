Ground being prepared to merge Rear Logistics Operator and Defense Procurement Agency; commission on operator's reorganization to be led by Zhumadilov

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov said that on Thursday he signed an order on the creation of a commission on the reorganization of the State Rear Logistics Operator, which will be headed by Director of the Defense Procurement Agency Arsen Zhumadilov.

"Before the end of martial law, we are preparing the ground for the unification of two key institutions – State Rear Logistics Operator and Defense Procurement Agency. Our goal is to reduce duplication of functions, optimize management and increase the speed of providing troops," he said in Telegram channel.

Umerov said the unification is planned with the aim of "scaling the reforms that have been initiated."

"We are synchronizing approaches. We are adapting legislation. We are preparing a new work model. So that immediately after the victory we can move to the most effective logistics support system," the minister said.

He said that since the creation of the Rear Logistics Operator, it has ensured transparency and savings of over 26 billion hryvnias, attracted new suppliers, and launched a modern Rear Logistics Operator chain IT system.