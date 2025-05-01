Yaroslavsky’s DCH expands its portfolio by investing in Kasta marketplace

The DCH Group of businessman Oleksandr Yaroslavsky announced that the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) granted permission on May 1 to acquire joint control over Dragton Enterprises Limited, the parent company of the Kasta business.

"We are confident that this is a classic win-win partnership. DCH is diversifying its investment portfolio, making it more sustainable. For Kasta, this is accelerating growth and additional investments in IT infrastructure and marketing. Access to international markets is being simplified, new opportunities are emerging to transform Kasta into a full-fledged e-commerce ecosystem: with logistics, a payment system, and a B2B platform," said Oleksiy Bolkhovitinov, the director of strategy at the DCH group, quoted by the press service on Thursday.

It is noted that Kasta.ua is one of the largest marketplaces in Ukraine, specializing in the online sale of consumer goods.

Kasta founder and CEO Andriy Lohvin noted that the company will continue to play a key role in managing the business, receiving comprehensive support from strategic investors.

He emphasized that the emergence of strategic partners and investors opens up new horizons for the company's development. "Kasta remains a Ukrainian company with local expertise, but now with even stronger support for scaling and innovation," Lohvin emphasized.

The AMCU also granted permission to Consult System LLC, an investment company of Artem Aleksandrov, to acquire joint control over the Kasta business together with DCH and Andriy Lohvin.

DCH Investment Management is a financial and industrial group of companies that manages investments in ore mining and metallurgy, mechanical engineering, real estate, insurance, banking and hotel business. It has many years of experience in effective investment in Ukraine. The ultimate beneficiary of the group is Oleksandr Yaroslavsky.

Kasta.ua is a leading Ukrainian multi-category marketplace. Founded in 2010 as an online shopping club, Kasta has transformed into a large-scale e-commerce platform with its own logistics, IT infrastructure and mobile application. Today, Kasta.ua offers over 5 million products: clothing, footwear, electronics, accessories, everything for the home and many other products from trusted sellers.