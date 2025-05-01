Podoliak: Agreement with US guarantees new supplies of weapons, incl air defense systems

The agreement with the United States on the creation of a reconstruction investment fund guarantees new supplies of weapons, and also does not contain any obligations to compensate for the cost of previous U.S. military assistance, Advisor to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak said.

"A landmark minerals deal has been signed on the joint use of Ukrainian resources together with the United States. This strategic achievement confirms that Ukraine has literally earned the right to speak as an equal with superpowers. No 'debts.' The agreement contains no obligations to compensate for the cost of previous U.S. military aid," Podoliak said on the X social network on Thursday.

In addition, the agreement recognizes Ukraine's European integration, and oil, gas, lithium and other minerals remain the property of Ukraine. According to Podoliak, "the tough demands of earlier draft agreements were successfully dismissed."

"The agreement guarantees new deliveries of American weapons, including air defense systems — their cost will be credited to a joint fund," the advisor to the President's Office head.

He also said all profits from investments will be reinvested in Ukraine at least until 2034.

"To sum up, the key outcome of this agreement is that the world’s leading power has become a co-investor in Ukraine. Moscow has lost: Putin’s attempt to offer the U.S. a stake in the occupied Donbas's mineral wealth has failed," Podoliak said.

As reported, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signed an agreement on the creation of a U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund in Washington on Wednesday