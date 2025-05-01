Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:50 01.05.2025

Sybiha: Agreement marks start of new chapter in Ukraine-US strategic partnership

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha said the agreement on the establishment of the Ukrainian-American Reconstruction Investment Fund defines the beginning of a new stage in the strategic partnership of both countries and will ensure the long-term recovery and prosperity of Ukraine.

"The Agreement on the Establishment of a United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund marks the start of a new chapter in the Ukraine-US strategic partnership. The intensive work on its text resulted in a well-balanced and solid agreement that benefits both nations. It will ensure Ukraine's long-term recovery and prosperity while also opening up new investment opportunities for the United States and American companies," he said on the X social network on Thursday.

Sybiha said the agreement specifically mentions the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU.

"It is worth noting that the agreement specifically mentions Ukraine's EU accession process, ensuring a smooth alignment with Ukraine's goal of joining the EU. It also refers to Ukraine's role in maintaining international peace, as the agreement is not just about business; it is an investment in the long-term presence of American strategic business in Ukraine and the forming of the future security architecture," he said.

