17:05 19.04.2022

Netherlands to send heavy equipment to Ukraine, including armoured vehicles – PM

The Netherlands will send more heavy equipment, including armoured vehicles, to Ukraine, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte has said.

"In a call with Volodymyr Zelensky Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongrenand I expressed our support as Russia begins a renewed offensive. The Netherlands will be sending heavier materiel to Ukraine, including armoured vehicles. Along with allies, we are looking into supplying additional heavy materiel," Rutte wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

