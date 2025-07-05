Rutte hopes for US "flexibility" so that Ukraine has weapons

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed hope for US "flexibility" so that Ukraine has resources for self-defense, Bloomberg reports.

He said that the US should be convinced of its reserves, but at the same time know that Ukraine is also capable of moving forward.

"The US has to make sure that the stockpiles are at the level we need for the US to have, because they are crucial for our collective defense," Rutte told reporters on Friday. "At the same time, of course, we hope for the flexibility, we have to make sure also that Ukraine can move forward."