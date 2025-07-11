Rutte calls for providing Ukraine with more ammunition and air defense systems

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has called on allies to provide Ukraine with more ammunition and air defense equipment.

“Russia’s continued massive attacks against Ukrainian civilians are deplorable. Earlier today I urged leaders to go further so Ukraine has more ammunition & air defences. I’ve just spoken with President Trump & am now working closely with Allies to get Ukraine the help they need,” Rutte said on X Thursday.