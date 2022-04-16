Poroshenko calls on USA to increase military aid to Ukraine, finally approve Lend-Lease program

Fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko thanked the United States government for allocating an additional $800 million in military assistance and said this is an investment in the security of the whole world, the European Solidarity party's press service said.

"What does this amount of military aid really mean? It is about changing the rules of the game. Can you imagine that in order to change the course of the war, we need only 100 fighters, only 200 helicopters, only 300 tanks and about 1,000 armored vehicles. And then the Ukrainian soldiers will do their job," Poroshenko said on MSNBC.

The listed equipment will make it possible to form three or four additional brigades, attack Russian troops and push them out of Ukraine, he said.

"More tanks, more anti-aircraft systems, fighter jets, more weapons," Poroshenko said.

He also said that since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Ukrainians have shot down about 300 Russian planes and helicopters, and destroyed more than 20,000 Russian military.

"Ukrainians and our Armed Forces today amaze the world. Our armed forces have been underestimated, and Russian ones have been overestimated. With the help of the United States, we will do more," Poroshenko said.

"And another thing where the United States is also showing important leadership is in encouraging other states to join this process. Canada, certain EU countries, NATO are also now providing us with weapons, both anti-tank and anti-aircraft. And even ex-Soviet tanks and armored vehicles being transferred us, today they are increasing our capabilities. What is it called? Lend-Lease," Poroshenko said.

The U.S. Senate has already voted for Lend-Lease for Ukraine, he said, now the decision of the House of Representatives is awaited.

"I ask: do it as soon as possible, give the U.S. President the authority to transfer more weapons to us. This will be the shortest path to peace. The more weapons we get, the shorter the path to peace will be. After all, if Ukraine continues to receive weapons, then there will be peace. If Russia is not forced to stop shooting, there will be no Ukraine," Poroshenko said.