Casualties of Russian forces in Ukraine total 19,800, 158 planes, 739 tanks destroyed

Combat losses of the Russian occupying army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Wednesday morning, April 13, amounted to about 19,800 personnel, according to the Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During this period, the Russian Federation also lost 739 tanks, 1964 armored combat vehicles, 358 artillery systems, 115 multiple launch rocket systems, 64 air defense systems, 158 aircraft and 143 helicopters.

In addition, the invaders lost 1,429 units of vehicles, seven ships, 76 tanks with fuel and lubricants, 132 unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level, four missile launcher systems and 25 units of special equipment.

Thus, about 200 Russian soldiers KIA, seven tanks, 18 armored combat vehicles, 11 artillery systems, four MLRS, one air defense system, one aircraft, three helicopters, eight drones and 23 vehicles were destroyed per day.

"The data is being specified. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities," the General Staff said.