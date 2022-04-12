Zaporizhia region's defenders shot down one Russian Su-34 aircraft, destroy over 60 invaders, ten heavy equipment over past day

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces of Zaporizhia region destroyed one Russian Su-34 aircraft, some 65 servicemen of the Russian army, four tanks, five armored vehicles, two MLRS and two mortars, the press center of the Defense Forces has said.

"Due to skillful actions and skill, our soldiers inflicted damage on the enemy: some 65 invaders killed, three wounded; four tanks destroyed; five armored combat vehicles destroyed; two multiple launch missile systems destroyed; two units of 120 mm mortars destroyed; five units of automotive equipment destroyed," the Defense Forces said.

It states that at the same time, one of the air defense units destroyed an enemy Su-34 aircraft.

"Subdivisions of the Territorial Defense Brigade continue to carry out their assigned tasks and carry out defensive operations at certain lines, inflicting damage on the enemy," the Defense Forces said.