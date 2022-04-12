Facts

15:14 12.04.2022

Zaporizhia region's defenders shot down one Russian Su-34 aircraft, destroy over 60 invaders, ten heavy equipment over past day

1 min read
Zaporizhia region's defenders shot down one Russian Su-34 aircraft, destroy over 60 invaders, ten heavy equipment over past day

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces of Zaporizhia region destroyed one Russian Su-34 aircraft, some 65 servicemen of the Russian army, four tanks, five armored vehicles, two MLRS and two mortars, the press center of the Defense Forces has said.

"Due to skillful actions and skill, our soldiers inflicted damage on the enemy: some 65 invaders killed, three wounded; four tanks destroyed; five armored combat vehicles destroyed; two multiple launch missile systems destroyed; two units of 120 mm mortars destroyed; five units of automotive equipment destroyed," the Defense Forces said.

It states that at the same time, one of the air defense units destroyed an enemy Su-34 aircraft.

"Subdivisions of the Territorial Defense Brigade continue to carry out their assigned tasks and carry out defensive operations at certain lines, inflicting damage on the enemy," the Defense Forces said.

Tags: #zaporizhia_region
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:29 12.04.2022
Village of Novoyakovlivka shelled with phosphorus ammunition in Zaporizhia region

Village of Novoyakovlivka shelled with phosphorus ammunition in Zaporizhia region

09:35 05.04.2022
In Melitopol, invaders try to create so-called 'people's militia', in Polohy they mine internal territory of hospital

In Melitopol, invaders try to create so-called 'people's militia', in Polohy they mine internal territory of hospital

20:40 01.04.2022
Russian occupiers going to hold so-called 'referendum' in Tokmak on April 4 – AFU General Staff

Russian occupiers going to hold so-called 'referendum' in Tokmak on April 4 – AFU General Staff

14:49 26.03.2022
In Zaporizhia region, occupiers block movement of refugees' convoy from Mariupol, there are ambulances with wounded children – ombudsman

In Zaporizhia region, occupiers block movement of refugees' convoy from Mariupol, there are ambulances with wounded children – ombudsman

17:23 22.04.2021
NEURC approves feed-in tariff for EuroCape wind power plant of 98 MW

NEURC approves feed-in tariff for EuroCape wind power plant of 98 MW

14:52 12.12.2020
Storm destroys infrastructure of Kyrylivka resort village

Storm destroys infrastructure of Kyrylivka resort village

15:58 12.06.2020
Zelensky appoints new Zaporizhia region governor

Zelensky appoints new Zaporizhia region governor

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,892 civilians, 2,558 injured – UN

Some 168 settlements in seven regions cleared of mines – official

It’s necessary to define specific deadlines for each country to limit the use of Russian energy resources - Zelensky in Lithuanian Parliament

Zelensky: Some EU countries cannot decide when they limit use of Russian energy resources

Info about use of chemical weapons by Russian army in Mariupol being checked – dpty defense minister

LATEST

Occupants resume work of schools in Volnovakha in Russian under Russia's program – ombudsman

Occupants shot evacuation column in Brovarsky district in March, four people killed, including child – prosecutor's office

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,892 civilians, 2,558 injured – UN

Putin calls Belarus suitable platform for Russia-Ukraine talks

Some 168 settlements in seven regions cleared of mines – official

Ukraine working on oil and gas embargo mechanisms for Russia – Yermak

Russian occupiers inflict over UAH 110 mln in losses on Mykolaiv – mayor

Slovakia preparing return of its diplomats to Kyiv

SBU: Russia planned creation of ‘people's republics’ in western regions of Ukraine

Shmyhal, Swiss President agree to hold conference on restoration of Ukraine in July

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD