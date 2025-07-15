Air alert for Zaporizhia lasting 16 hours due to attack by Shahed UAVs – Regional official

Since 19:30 on Monday, July 14, and for more than 16 hours now, an air raid alert has been sounding almost continuously in the Zaporizhia region due to a massive drone attack, Zaporizhia Regional Administration head Ivan Fedorov has said.

"The Russians sent 24 Shahed UAVs to attack the regional center. And these are only those that are directly in the city - not counting UAVs in transit. The enemy is trying to target critical infrastructure and civilians," Fedorov wrote on Telegram.