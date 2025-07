Two people injured as result of enemy attack on Polohy district – Zaporizhia authorities

On the night of Tuesday, July 1, the Russians attacked Polohy district of Zaporizhia region, head of Zaporizhzhia regional state administration Ivan Fedorov reported.

"A 49-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man were injured in the Preobrazhenka community. They are being provided with all necessary assistance," Fedorov wrote on the Telegram channel.