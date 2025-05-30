Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:58 30.05.2025

Invaders shell 17 settlements of Zaporizhia region, two dead, five wounded

1 min read
Invaders shell 17 settlements of Zaporizhia region, two dead, five wounded

During the day, as a result of enemy shelling in Polohy and Vasylivka districts, two people died, five more were wounded, head of Zaporizhia regional military administration Ivan Fedorov reported.

According to him, over the past day, the invaders carried out 507 strikes on 17 settlements of the region. The enemy carried out 41 air strikes on Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novodarivka, Kopany, Novoselivka, Malynivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Olhivka and Huliaipilske.

In addition, 301 drones of various modifications, mostly FPV, attacked Bilenke, Prymorske, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Scherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka. One shelling from a multiple launch rocket system fell on Novodanylivka.

There were also 164 artillery strikes on the territories of Kamianske, Huliaipole, Scherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

Ivan Fedorov noted: "20 reports of damage to apartments, private houses, cars and infrastructure have been received."

Tags: #shelling #zaporizhia_region

MORE ABOUT

16:01 29.05.2025
Two people killed, three wounded amid Russia’s attack on Polohivsky district

Two people killed, three wounded amid Russia’s attack on Polohivsky district

10:13 29.05.2025
One person killed, another injured in Russian attack in Zaporizhia region

One person killed, another injured in Russian attack in Zaporizhia region

09:15 29.05.2025
Russian attacks Polohy district with arial bombs, people under rubble

Russian attacks Polohy district with arial bombs, people under rubble

16:01 24.05.2025
UK Foreign Secretary on Kyiv attack: These are not the actions of a country seeking peace

UK Foreign Secretary on Kyiv attack: These are not the actions of a country seeking peace

15:48 24.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross helps eliminate consequences of Russian night air attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian Red Cross helps eliminate consequences of Russian night air attack on Kyiv

15:05 24.05.2025
Two civilians killed, 11 wounded as result of Russia’s shelling in Kherson region

Two civilians killed, 11 wounded as result of Russia’s shelling in Kherson region

15:53 16.05.2025
Govt allocates UAH 298 mln for four restoration projects in Zaporizhia region

Govt allocates UAH 298 mln for four restoration projects in Zaporizhia region

21:07 14.05.2025
Death toll from missile strike on Sumy community grows to three

Death toll from missile strike on Sumy community grows to three

17:09 05.05.2025
Six killed, six wounded, incl two children, in Donetsk region due to enemy shelling – authorities

Six killed, six wounded, incl two children, in Donetsk region due to enemy shelling – authorities

12:57 03.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross responding to aftermath of Russian drone strikes on city of Kharkiv

Ukrainian Red Cross responding to aftermath of Russian drone strikes on city of Kharkiv

HOT NEWS

Cabinet approves Ukraine's negotiating positions for Clusters 2, 6 within EU accession

Kharkiv region under shelling: fires, destruction and casualties

Moscow hasn’t handed over its so-called memo to Ukraine and partners – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: We’re preparing more meetings this week

Businessman Yaroslavsky's DCH Group announces searches by national police without court sanction

LATEST

Cabinet approves Ukraine's negotiating positions for Clusters 2, 6 within EU accession

Bundestag MP: SPD must abandon blocking possible Taurus supply to Ukraine

USA hopes for direct talks between Ukraine, Russia, has yet to decide on its participation in them – White House

UN: Instead of steps towards peace, we witness brutal surge in large-scale Russian attacks across Ukraine

US to UN Security Council: If Russia decides to continue war, we to consider abandoning our negotiating efforts, Putin must accept deal

Kellogg: Issue of non-expansion of NATO, incl Ukraine, is subject of discussion, concern for Russia

Kharkiv region under shelling: fires, destruction and casualties

Defense Forces shoot down 56 out of 90 UAVs

Turkish FM to meet Zelenskyy, other officials in Ukraine

AMCU permits concentration of 100% of United Mining and Chemical Company's shares to NEQSOL Holding Cemin Ukraine LLC

AD
AD