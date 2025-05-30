Invaders shell 17 settlements of Zaporizhia region, two dead, five wounded

During the day, as a result of enemy shelling in Polohy and Vasylivka districts, two people died, five more were wounded, head of Zaporizhia regional military administration Ivan Fedorov reported.

According to him, over the past day, the invaders carried out 507 strikes on 17 settlements of the region. The enemy carried out 41 air strikes on Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novodarivka, Kopany, Novoselivka, Malynivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Olhivka and Huliaipilske.

In addition, 301 drones of various modifications, mostly FPV, attacked Bilenke, Prymorske, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Scherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka. One shelling from a multiple launch rocket system fell on Novodanylivka.

There were also 164 artillery strikes on the territories of Kamianske, Huliaipole, Scherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

Ivan Fedorov noted: "20 reports of damage to apartments, private houses, cars and infrastructure have been received."