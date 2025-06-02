Twelve employees of Emergency Service injured amid enemy attack in Zaporizhia – authorities

Russian troops struck Stepnohirska community of Zaporizhia region with drones, 12 employees of the State Emergency Service were injured, head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported on Monday.

"The enemy used FPV drones to strike the fire department building and service vehicles that were moving along the road. The building and vehicles were damaged .... There are currently 12 rescuers in the hospital, one in critical condition. The others are in moderate condition," he wrote on Telegram.

Fedorov noted that the victims are being provided with all necessary assistance.