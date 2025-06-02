Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:14 02.06.2025

Twelve employees of Emergency Service injured amid enemy attack in Zaporizhia – authorities

1 min read

 Russian troops struck Stepnohirska community of Zaporizhia region with drones, 12 employees of the State Emergency Service were injured, head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported on Monday.

"The enemy used FPV drones to strike the fire department building and service vehicles that were moving along the road. The building and vehicles were damaged .... There are currently 12 rescuers in the hospital, one in critical condition. The others are in moderate condition," he wrote on Telegram.

Fedorov noted that the victims are being provided with all necessary assistance.

Tags: #emergency_service #fpv_drones #zaporizhia_region

MORE ABOUT

09:58 30.05.2025
Invaders shell 17 settlements of Zaporizhia region, two dead, five wounded

Invaders shell 17 settlements of Zaporizhia region, two dead, five wounded

16:01 29.05.2025
Two people killed, three wounded amid Russia’s attack on Polohivsky district

Two people killed, three wounded amid Russia’s attack on Polohivsky district

10:13 29.05.2025
One person killed, another injured in Russian attack in Zaporizhia region

One person killed, another injured in Russian attack in Zaporizhia region

09:15 29.05.2025
Russian attacks Polohy district with arial bombs, people under rubble

Russian attacks Polohy district with arial bombs, people under rubble

15:53 16.05.2025
Govt allocates UAH 298 mln for four restoration projects in Zaporizhia region

Govt allocates UAH 298 mln for four restoration projects in Zaporizhia region

18:39 14.04.2025
Invaders start to use poisonous gases more often in Zaporizhia region – GUR

Invaders start to use poisonous gases more often in Zaporizhia region – GUR

09:35 02.04.2025
One killed, two wounded amid Russian strike on frontline community of Zaporizhia region

One killed, two wounded amid Russian strike on frontline community of Zaporizhia region

13:27 01.04.2025
Enemy shelling in Zaporizhia district kills woman, injures others – SES

Enemy shelling in Zaporizhia district kills woman, injures others – SES

11:16 29.03.2025
Four killed, 21 injured in massive Russian drone attack on Ukrainian city of Dnipro – Emergency Service

Four killed, 21 injured in massive Russian drone attack on Ukrainian city of Dnipro – Emergency Service

10:59 25.03.2025
Two civilians injured as result of enemy shelling of Zaporizhia district – authorities

Two civilians injured as result of enemy shelling of Zaporizhia district – authorities

HOT NEWS

Ukraine and Russia agree in Istanbul on POW swap of ‘1,000 for 1,000’ – Zelenskyy

New Romanian President may visit Ukraine in summer – Zelenskyy

Ukraine invited to NATO summit – Zelenskyy

Ukraine can cover up to 40% of its weapons needs through domestic production – Zelenskyy

Umerov: Russia only today hands over ‘its document’ on ceasefire, we will have a week to study it

LATEST

Ukraine and Russia agree in Istanbul on POW swap of ‘1,000 for 1,000’ – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, Norwegian PM discuss security issues

New Romanian President may visit Ukraine in summer – Zelenskyy

Ukraine invited to NATO summit – Zelenskyy

Ukraine can cover up to 40% of its weapons needs through domestic production – Zelenskyy

Umerov: Russia only today hands over ‘its document’ on ceasefire, we will have a week to study it

Zelenskyy and Nauseda coordinate diplomatic steps

Umerov: Further talks with Russia will only make sense if there’s preparation at leaders level. We propose next meeting to be held at late June

Zelenskyy, Finnish PM discuss investments in Ukrainian arms production

Russia still refuses to agree to unconditional ceasefire – Kyslytsia

AD
AD