Two people killed, three wounded amid Russia’s attack on Polohivsky district

The death toll from the bombing of the village of Verkhnia Tersa (Polohivsky district) has increased to two people, and three more were injured, reported head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"Two people were killed and three were wounded as a result of an enemy strike on Verkhnia Tersa. Houses were destroyed and damaged by guided bombs. Two men were killed. Three people - two women and a man - needed medical assistance," the head of the Administration reported on Telegram on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier, Fedorov reported that as a result of the Russian attack on Polohivsky district, one person was killed and another was wounded.