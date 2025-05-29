Interfax-Ukraine
One person killed, another injured in Russian attack in Zaporizhia region

As a result of the Russian attack on Polohy district, one person was killed and another was injured, head of Zaporizhia regional military administration Ivan Fedorov reported on his Telegram channel on Thursday morning.

Medics are providing all necessary assistance to the wounded, he added.

Earlier, Fedorov reported that "at dawn the enemy attacked the village of Verkhnia Tersa with aerial bombs, at least five aerial bombs were dropped on private buildings, residential buildings were destroyed and damaged," people were under the rubble.

