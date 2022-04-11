Facts

19:26 11.04.2022

Ukraine, Lithuania agree to cooperate to support Ukrainian children forced to leave country

1 min read
Ukraine, Lithuania agree to cooperate to support Ukrainian children forced to leave country

In the presence of Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Prime Minister of the Republic of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė, an agreement was signed on cooperation in protecting children affected by the war in Ukraine.

According to the government's press service, the signing of the document took place during the meeting of heads of government on April 11 between the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine and the Ministry of Social Protection and Labor of Lithuania.

It is noted that the agreement provides for mechanisms and tools to support children forced to leave for Lithuania, as well as ensuring their return to Ukraine after the end of active hostilities.

"Thousands of Ukrainians found refuge from the war on the territory of Lithuania, and the Lithuanian people accepted Ukrainian women and children with an open heart. We are grateful for this support," the press service said, citing Shmyhal.

Tags: #children #lithuania
