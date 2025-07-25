Ukraine manages to return 1,458 deported children from Russia – President’s Office

Ukraine has managed to return 1,458 children from Russia, but more than 1.6 million Ukrainian children remain under enemy control, the President’s Office reports.

As reported, during the meeting of the heads of foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine, a plenary session was held dedicated to the topic of deportation, forced displacement and abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia.

The event was attended by Dariia Zarivna, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and Chief Operating Officer of the Ukrainian President’s initiative Bring Kids Back UA, as well as Daria Herasymchuk, Advisor – Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights and Child Rehabilitation.

“The Bring Kids Back UA initiative was launched in response to an unprecedented crime. Today, it is more than just an initiative – it is a global movement that has brought the issue of abducted children to the center of the international agenda. We have succeeded in bringing 1,458 children home, but over 1.6 million Ukrainian children remain under the control of the enemy. We have the power to change this – and diplomacy plays a key role in making it happen,” said the Chief Operating Officer of Bring Kids Back UA.

She also thanked Ukraine’s embassies for supporting the #ChildrenAreNonNegotiable information campaign, which reached millions of people and contributed to the adoption of a European Parliament resolution on the return of Ukrainian children, as well as decisions by national parliaments in several countries.

“Even a few minutes can change someone’s life. Tell the stories of Ukrainian children in your host countries – because today, they are a shared value that has the power to unite people around the world. Do not speak with your own voice, but with the voice of the children – the voice that Russia is trying to silence,” said Herasymchuk.

Participants of the session discussed the next steps for diplomatic and human rights cooperation, including the possibility of new countries joining the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.