Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:18 11.06.2025

In Donetsk region, 168 children remain directly in combat zone – authorities

1 min read
In Donetsk region, 168 children remain directly in combat zone – authorities
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

It was possible to evacuate 277 people and 72 children from the cities of Donetsk region, which are close to the front line; in total, 20,587 children remain in the region, reported head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

"Almost the entire region is under fire, but most of all, cities such as Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, Dobropillia and Lyman ... From cities that are close to the front line, we managed to evacuate 277 people and 72 children ... In total, 20,587 children in 32 settlements remain in the region," he said on the air of the telethon on Wednesday.

The head of the Regional Military Administratiaon noted that forced evacuation of families with children continues in the region. According to him, 168 children remain directly in the combat zone, 110 children in Oleksiyivo-Druzhkivka, and 38 children are in Belytske.

As Filashkin noted, the humanitarian situation in Pokrovsk remains the most difficult. There are 1,787 civilians left in the city, and about 3,200 people in the territorial community. Almost all houses in the city are damaged, only a few stores are open, and humanitarian aid, including hot food, is being brought into the city.

Tags: #donetsk_region #children #filashkin

