Russia seeks to fill countries-guarantors of Ukraine's security with its supporters, insisting on Belarus inclusion - Podoliak

The Russian Federation seeks to fill a composition of countries-guarantors of Ukraine's security with its supporters, who have the status of a position subordinate to Russia, insisting on the inclusion of Belarus in it, adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak is sure.

"This is their requested position. They offer Belarus, they offer some countries that will support them from the point of view that these countries have the status of a subordinate position to Russia. That is, Belarus and Russia are allied states. It is clear that Russia wants to fill this package of guarantor countries with its supporters," Podoliak said on the air of a nationwide telethon on Saturday night.

At the same time, he stressed: what the Russian side says should be treated as their requested position, but Ukraine has its own positions regarding future security guarantor countries.

"It is important for us that among the guarantors there are powerful countries of the Security Council [of the UN], which have powerful armies with a nuclear component. And these will be countries that will stand next to Ukraine in terms of security guarantees," he added.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia insists on Belarus being included in the list of countries that will provide security guarantees to Ukraine.