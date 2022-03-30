Issue of lifting sanctions cannot be raised until war ends and we return what belongs to us – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the issue of lifting sanctions cannot be raised until the war ends and everything that belongs to Ukraine is returned.

"And even if some countries do not even count on the fact that certain negotiations will affect the lifting of sanctions from the Russian Federation. The issue of sanctions cannot even be raised until the war is over, until we return what belongs to us, and until we will not restore justice," Zelensky said in a video message on Tuesday.

On the contrary, according to the head of state, the sanctions should be strengthened.

"Be toughened weekly. And they must be of high quality. Not just for the headlines in the media that sanctions have been imposed, but for the real onset of peace. Real. And to ensure this, a team of experts – Ukrainian and international, has already begun to work, evaluating the effectiveness of the imposed sanctions against Russia," he said.

From the Ukrainian side, this direction is coordinated by Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, from the international side, ex-U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul.