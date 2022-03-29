Security guarantees to allow Ukraine fixing status of permanent neutrality – Oleksandr Chaly

Security guarantees for Ukraine are a possible diplomatic format for ending the war, Oleksandr Chaly, former Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine, said at a briefing in Istanbul on Tuesday.

"This is an opportunity to restore the territorial integrity and security of Ukraine through diplomatic and means," the diplomat said.

According to him, "the key requirement is clear legally binding guarantees to Ukraine, which in their content and form should be similar to Article 5 of the NATO Charter."

"If Ukraine is the object of any aggression, any military attack or operation, we have the right to demand international consultations within three days, and if these consultations do not lead to any result within three days, the guarantor countries must provide us with military assistance, weapons, or even close the airspace," Chaly said.

"If we manage to consolidate these key provisions, Ukraine will be in a position to fix its status as a de facto non-bloc and non-nuclear state in the form of permanent neutrality," he said.