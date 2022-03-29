Number of victims of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv regional administration building increases to 7 people, 22 injured - State Emergency Service

As a result of shelling of the building of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration on Tuesday, seven people were killed, 22 were injured, rescue work is still ongoing, the State Emergency Service reports.

"As of 13:30, the bodies of seven dead and 22 injured were released at the destruction site. The State Emergency Service rescued and released 18 people from the rubble, who were handed over to ambulance teams," the State Emergency Service said in a telegram channel on Tuesday.

The report states that as a result of the shelling, the central section of the regional administration building from the 9th to the 1st floor was destroyed, without subsequent burning.

"Search and rescue operations continue," the State Emergency Service said.