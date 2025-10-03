French photojournalist Lallican killed in enemy drone strike near Druzhkivka

A Russian drone strike killed French photojournalist Antoni Lallican, Ukrainian photographer for Kyiv Independent Hryhoriy Ivanchenko was wounded, according to the Facebook page of the fourth Heavy Mechanized Brigade.

"As a result of a targeted strike by an enemy FPV drone, French photojournalist Antoni Lallican was killed. A journalist and photographer from Kyiv Independent, a member of the Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers, Hryhoriy Ivanchenko, was working with him at the scene. He was injured and is currently in stable condition. Both journalists were wearing personal protective equipment, and their bulletproof vests had identification marks – the inscription 'PRESS," the brigade said.

The fourth Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade said the enemy had once again cynically violated the norms of international humanitarian law, and that Russia "is doing everything to prevent the world from knowing the truth." The statement does not specify where exactly the tragedy occurred.

According to media statements, this happened near the town of Druzhkivka in Donetsk region, which is located approximately 15 kilometers from the line of contact.

As reported, data from monitoring Russian crimes carried out by the Institute of Mass Information since the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion, indicate that in three years and seven months Russia committed 847 crimes against journalists and media in Ukraine. In particular, in August-September, the institute recorded six crimes against media and journalists committed by Russia: these are cases of injuries to journalists, damage to media offices, legal pressure. In September, it became known about the death of three media workers who defended the country in the AFU ranks.

In total, 111 media workers have died since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion into Ukraine as of September 25, and 12 of them – while performing professional duties.