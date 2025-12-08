Ukrainian Air Force: Su-27 pilot killed in combat in eastern Ukraine

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/kpszsu?locale=uk_UA

Ukrainian Air Force reported the death of a Su-27 pilot during a combat mission in the eastern direction.

"Killed in action ... At midday on December 8, 2025, in the eastern direction, while performing a combat mission in a Su-27 aircraft, Lieutenant Colonel Yevhen Vitaliyovych Ivanov, senior navigator of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade, died," the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on their Telegram channel on Monday.

The circumstances are being investigated.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces expressed their sincere condolences to the pilot's family and friends.