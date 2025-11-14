Kyiv death toll grows to five, search and rescue operations ongoing – authorities

The death toll from the Russian attack has risen to five, according to Kyiv City Military Administration head Tumur Tkachenko.

"According to updated information, the death toll from the overnight strike has risen to five. My sincere condolences to the families and friends," he wrote on Telegram on Friday afternoon.

Earlier reports indicated four dead and 34 injured. Search and rescue operations at the site of the Russian drone strike on a multi-story building in Kyiv's Desniansky district are ongoing, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.