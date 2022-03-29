Facts

11:04 29.03.2022

UK Attorney General appoints adviser to consult Ukraine on war crimes committed during Russian-led war

1 min read
UK Attorney General appoints adviser to consult Ukraine on war crimes committed during Russian-led war

British Attorney General, Member of the Royal Council Suella Braverman has appointed Sir Howard Morrison QC as Independent Counsel to Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

"Sir Howard will provide independent and expert legal advice to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General in relation to the investigation and prosecution of war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine. Sir Howard's work will start immediately," the British government reported on its website on Monday.

Sir Howard served as a judge at the International Criminal Tribunal for former Yugoslavia and at the International Criminal Court for over twelve years. In this time Sir Howard served as a judge in a number of trials involving the most serious crimes of international concern, such as the case of Radovan Karadzic.

"The appointment is part of the Attorney General's commitment to supporting Ukraine's journey to justice against Russia. Earlier this month, the Attorney signed a joint statement of support with Ukraine's Prosecutor General which reiterated the UK's commitment to helping with the gathering of evidence of crimes which could include crimes against humanity and war crimes. The Attorney and Prosecutor General are in regular contact and hope to meet in person next month," the press release said.

Tags: #russia #britain #crimes #prosecution
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:02 29.03.2022
Kuleba announces program of next Kyiv-Moscow talks – MFA

Kuleba announces program of next Kyiv-Moscow talks – MFA

09:41 29.03.2022
Russia loses 17,200 personnel, 597 tanks, 127 aircraft since Feb 24 in Ukraine - General Staff

Russia loses 17,200 personnel, 597 tanks, 127 aircraft since Feb 24 in Ukraine - General Staff

09:29 29.03.2022
Russia's actions in Ukraine already deserve oil embargo – Zelensky

Russia's actions in Ukraine already deserve oil embargo – Zelensky

20:38 28.03.2022
Participants of Ukrainian-Russian talks on night of March 4 poisoned with chemical weapons – media

Participants of Ukrainian-Russian talks on night of March 4 poisoned with chemical weapons – media

09:52 27.03.2022
Govt proposes 10-year sectoral sanctions on Russia, related persons

Govt proposes 10-year sectoral sanctions on Russia, related persons

20:59 26.03.2022
Russian troops can pose not only missile, but also combined arms threat to Eastern European countries – Zelensky in talk with Duda

Russian troops can pose not only missile, but also combined arms threat to Eastern European countries – Zelensky in talk with Duda

10:44 26.03.2022
Russia lost 16,400 personnel, 575 tanks, 117 aircraft in Ukraine in 30 days of war – AFU General Staff

Russia lost 16,400 personnel, 575 tanks, 117 aircraft in Ukraine in 30 days of war – AFU General Staff

20:49 25.03.2022
Issue of exchange of Ukrainian civilians captured by Russian occupiers remains open – Vereschuk

Issue of exchange of Ukrainian civilians captured by Russian occupiers remains open – Vereschuk

16:27 25.03.2022
Erdogan: Ukraine, Russia likely close to reaching consensus on 4 out of 6 negotiation points – media

Erdogan: Ukraine, Russia likely close to reaching consensus on 4 out of 6 negotiation points – media

12:33 25.03.2022
Ukraine proposes EU to completely block transport links with Russia

Ukraine proposes EU to completely block transport links with Russia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Between 350 and 400 people already die in Chernihiv – mayor

If someone is afraid of Russia, they become responsible for this catastrophe - Zelensky

Erdogan hopes to arrange meeting between presidents of Russia, Ukraine after Ukrainian-Russian talks in Istanbul

Since start of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 144 children die, more than 220 injured – PGO

Occupiers pushed away from Kyiv – Zelensky

LATEST

Meeting of heads of delegations of Ukraine and Russia being held in Istanbul

Zelensky discusses sanctions pressure on Russia with Trudeau, thanks for readiness to consider extra macro-financial aid for Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen shoot down two rockets near Lviv - Defense Ministry

Between 350 and 400 people already die in Chernihiv – mayor

NBU urges to stop limiting hryvnia circulation, replacing it with rubles in Russia-occupied areas

More than 50 parishes transfer from UOC (MP) to OCU, more than 100 in process – OCU rep

USA plans to allocate $682 mln to Ukraine for 2023 – draft budget

Bloomberg suspends work in Russia, Belarus

Russia won't export gas without payment - Peskov

MPs propose imprisoning for up to 5 years for using symbols of support for Russia's attack on Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD