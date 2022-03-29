UK Attorney General appoints adviser to consult Ukraine on war crimes committed during Russian-led war

British Attorney General, Member of the Royal Council Suella Braverman has appointed Sir Howard Morrison QC as Independent Counsel to Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

"Sir Howard will provide independent and expert legal advice to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General in relation to the investigation and prosecution of war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine. Sir Howard's work will start immediately," the British government reported on its website on Monday.

Sir Howard served as a judge at the International Criminal Tribunal for former Yugoslavia and at the International Criminal Court for over twelve years. In this time Sir Howard served as a judge in a number of trials involving the most serious crimes of international concern, such as the case of Radovan Karadzic.

"The appointment is part of the Attorney General's commitment to supporting Ukraine's journey to justice against Russia. Earlier this month, the Attorney signed a joint statement of support with Ukraine's Prosecutor General which reiterated the UK's commitment to helping with the gathering of evidence of crimes which could include crimes against humanity and war crimes. The Attorney and Prosecutor General are in regular contact and hope to meet in person next month," the press release said.