Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:49 26.03.2025

Sybiha informs Lammy about results of meetings with Americans in Saudi Arabia

1 min read
Sybiha informs Lammy about results of meetings with Americans in Saudi Arabia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha informed his British counterpart David Lammy about the results of Ukrainian-American meetings in Saudi Arabia, the parties discussed the importance of further pressure on Russia, including sanctions.

"I spoke with my UK friend David Lammy to inform him of the outcomes of Ukraine-US meetings in Saudi Arabia. We discussed the importance of further pressure, including sanctions, to make Moscow serious about peace," Sybiha wrote on X.

"We also coordinated positions ahead of major international events," he added.

Tags: #mfa #britain

MORE ABOUT

20:26 21.03.2025
New package of military aid from Germany to strengthen Ukrainian air defense, save thousands of lives – Sybiha

New package of military aid from Germany to strengthen Ukrainian air defense, save thousands of lives – Sybiha

16:10 21.03.2025
MFA on upcoming meeting with USA in Saudi Arabia: Details, implementation of decisions to be discussed

MFA on upcoming meeting with USA in Saudi Arabia: Details, implementation of decisions to be discussed

16:06 21.03.2025
MFA on discussions on sending foreign contingents: Several countries express such readiness

MFA on discussions on sending foreign contingents: Several countries express such readiness

18:25 19.03.2025
MFA welcomes report of UN Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, believes collected evidence should result in court cases

MFA welcomes report of UN Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, believes collected evidence should result in court cases

16:32 17.03.2025
Britain and its allies considering sending up to 30,000 peacekeepers to Ukraine – media

Britain and its allies considering sending up to 30,000 peacekeepers to Ukraine – media

20:54 10.03.2025
Sybiha discusses paths to peace, long-term security of Ukraine with his British counterpart

Sybiha discusses paths to peace, long-term security of Ukraine with his British counterpart

16:13 07.03.2025
MFA: We in touch with Italian partners on specifics of Meloni's proposal to extend NATO Article 5 to Ukraine without membership

MFA: We in touch with Italian partners on specifics of Meloni's proposal to extend NATO Article 5 to Ukraine without membership

10:57 07.03.2025
UK to continue providing intelligence data to Ukraine

UK to continue providing intelligence data to Ukraine

21:04 04.03.2025
Ukraine urges intl partners to take tangible actions as clear response to Russia's nuclear blackmail – MFA

Ukraine urges intl partners to take tangible actions as clear response to Russia's nuclear blackmail – MFA

19:59 04.03.2025
Zelenskyy, Starmer exchange views on next steps

Zelenskyy, Starmer exchange views on next steps

HOT NEWS

Macron announces additional military support from France for Ukraine worth EUR 2 bln

Ukraine needs combat units from allied countries, not peacekeepers – Zhovkva

Ukraine's relations with White House return to normal – Yermak

Zelenskyy arrives at Elysee Palace

Russian troops significantly intensify in Kursk region on Wednesday

LATEST

Macron announces additional military support from France for Ukraine worth EUR 2 bln

Ukraine needs combat units from allied countries, not peacekeepers – Zhovkva

Ukraine's relations with White House return to normal – Yermak

Umerov discusses development of cooperation with reps of French defense companies

Shmyhal discusses joint humanitarian programs, sanctions against Russia with Norwegian FM, Minister of Labor

Naftogaz receives 150 MW gas piston units, other energy equipment from Norwegian govt, UNDP

Zelenskyy arrives at Elysee Palace

Umerov arrives in France, discusses military aid, security guarantees with Lecornu

Russian troops significantly intensify in Kursk region on Wednesday

In Donetsk region, mandatory evacuation of families with children to be strengthened

AD
AD
Empire School
AD