Sybiha informs Lammy about results of meetings with Americans in Saudi Arabia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha informed his British counterpart David Lammy about the results of Ukrainian-American meetings in Saudi Arabia, the parties discussed the importance of further pressure on Russia, including sanctions.

"I spoke with my UK friend David Lammy to inform him of the outcomes of Ukraine-US meetings in Saudi Arabia. We discussed the importance of further pressure, including sanctions, to make Moscow serious about peace," Sybiha wrote on X.

"We also coordinated positions ahead of major international events," he added.