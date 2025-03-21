Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

12:21 21.03.2025

Zelenskyy: We expect real pressure on Russia from USA, Europe and all our partners

2 min read
Zelenskyy: We expect real pressure on Russia from USA, Europe and all our partners

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the shelling on Thursday evening, when Russia attacked regions of Ukraine with more than two hundred attack drones, drone imitators and guided aerial bombs. Odesa, Zaporizhia, Sumy, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi and Chernihiv regions suffered from shelling, there are wounded and housing and infrastructure were destroyed, the president said.

“As a result of the massive strikes by the occupiers on the Odesa region, fires broke out in a shopping mall and several stores, and a residential building was damaged. Three children were injured. In Zaporizhia, six people were injured by Russian aerial bombs, including a 4-year-old child. Ordinary houses and vehicles were damaged. In these and all other affected regions, assistance is being provided to the victims. Emergency services are on the scene and working,” Zelenskyy said on X Friday.

The President added that the way to end such terror is through joint pressure on Russia.

“It is joint pressure on Russia, along with tougher sanctions and stronger defense support for our country, that paves the way to ending this kind of terror and Russia’s prolongation of the war. We expect real pressure on Russia from the United States, Europe, and all our partners. This is what will enable diplomacy to work,” Zelenskyy said.

He thanked partners for their help and everyone who "protects and saves Ukrainians from terror."

“I thank all our partners who understand this and continue to help Ukraine, every man and woman in our Defense Forces for their constant protection of our people, and everyone who defends and saves Ukrainians from terror,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

Tags: #zelenskyy #russia #pressure

