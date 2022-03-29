Facts

09:41 29.03.2022

Russia loses 17,200 personnel, 597 tanks, 127 aircraft since Feb 24 in Ukraine - General Staff

Combat losses of the Russian occupying army since the beginning of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, amounted to about 17,200 personnel as of Tuesday morning, March 29, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook.

During this period, the Russian Federation also lost 597 tanks, 1,710 armored combat vehicles, 303 artillery systems, 96 multiple launch rocket systems, 54 air defense systems, 127 aircraft and 129 helicopters.

In addition, the invaders lost 1,178 units of vehicles, seven ships, 73 tanks with fuel and lubricants, 71 unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level, four launchers of missile systems and 21 units of special equipment.

Thus, about 200 invaders, eleven tanks, 16 armored combat vehicles, one artillery system, one MLRS, four aircraft, two helicopters and 28 vehicles were destroyed per day.

"The data is being specified. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities," the report says.

