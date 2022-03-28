Facts

18:51 28.03.2022

Russian troops again fire at Neutron Source nuclear facility in Kharkiv – nuclear inspectorate

The Neutron Source nuclear facility based on a subcritical assembly controlled by a linear electron accelerator, located at the site of the National Scientific Center of Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology was subjected to another shelling on March 28, around 14.00.

"As a result of another act of nuclear terrorism by Russia, the buildings and infrastructure located on the territory of the Neutron Source nuclear facility based on a subcritical assembly controlled by a linear electron accelerator were seriously damaged. Now it is impossible to assess in detail the extent of damage and their impact on nuclear and radiation safety due to intense hostilities that do not stop in the area of ​​​​the nuclear installation," the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine said.

The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate once again draws attention to the fact that the Neutron Source nuclear facility, like any other nuclear installation, is not designed for operation in combat conditions.

"The continuation of its bombardment can lead to severe radiation consequences with contamination of nearby territories," the inspectorate said.

