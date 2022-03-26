Russia lost 16,400 personnel, 575 tanks, 117 aircraft in Ukraine in 30 days of war – AFU General Staff

Combat losses of the Russian occupying army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of the morning of March 26, amounted to about 16,400 personnel, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook.

During this period, Russia also lost 575 tanks, some 1,640 armored combat vehicles, some 293 artillery systems, some 91 multiple launch missile systems, some 51 air defense systems, some 117 aircraft and 127 helicopters.

In addition, the occupiers lost 1,131 units of vehicles, seven ships, some 73 tanks with fuel and lubricants, some 56 unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level, two launchers of missile systems and 19 units of special equipment.

"The data is being specified. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities," the AFU General Staff said.