Help Ukraine charitable organizations opens hub in Romania for assisting Ukraine's southern regions

The Help Ukraine charitable organization, created by Ukrainian businessmen, has organized a hub in the city of Husi (Romania) for the collection and distribution of humanitarian aid for Ukraine, the collected goods will be sent through Moldova to Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson.

The opening on March 19 of a new route for the delivery of humanitarian and medical cargo to the southern regions of Ukraine with a transshipment center in Romania was written by CEO and co-owner of the TIS port Andriy Stavnitser on Facebook.

"We are opening the southern corridor for the delivery of humanitarian and medical supplies. Odesa and Mykolaiv will now also be able to receive support - the new Help Ukraine hub is already operating in Romania ... Odesa, it so happened that we are now a "rear" city, and we need to supply Mykolaiv and from there, if possible, Kherson," Stavnitser wrote on the social network.

He clarified that the warehouse in Husi is functioning, and philanthropists can already send humanitarian aid to Ukrainians.

"The goods travel through Moldova, so the center in Romania does not accept dual-use cargo. Only medicine, food, baby food and hygiene items. The aid will be distributed by the Municipal Center for Humanitarian Aid, Information and Economic Support (Odesa), 59a Mechnikova Street," the businessman specified.

Stavnitser stressed that the center in Romania is looking for volunteers who can apply by filling out the following form at the following Internet address: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1DCTartDXPHOHw3EzzKVihaj3hOBA3G2EN_Ah7Le5WpY/viewform?edit_requested=true&fbclid=IwAR36E-ImHyP3nGSKUsoazMyD5VFtXNR54augRll7H-qQhYoy10BWhiEzCZ8

Warehouse contacts in Romania: Calea Basarabiei 95B, Husi 735100, Romania, tel: +40 784884788, +380 67 5651021, helpukrainecenterhusi@gmail.com

Also, additional information about humanitarian aid to the southern regions of Ukraine is published on the website www.helpukraine.center

As reported, Stavnitser and co-owner of Rozetka.Ua company Vladyslav Chechetkin, together with other businessmen, created the Help Ukraine charitable foundation in March of this year, for which Chechetkin allocated a warehouse in Lublin (Poland).

Also in March, the Lublin center was visited by the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud-Basso, and the EBRD Director for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus, Matteo Patrone. This financial institution on the eve allocated EUR 2 billion to support business and reforms in Ukraine.

The Foundation provides humanitarian and financial assistance to Ukraine, accepts donations for the purchase of medicines and other essential humanitarian aid in Europe. All assistance will be delivered to the people of Ukraine, who suffered from the aggression of the Russian Federation.

TIS is an operator of cargo terminals in the water area of Yuzhny port (Odesa region). It also owns the service infrastructure, including the railway station.