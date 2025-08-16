Zelenskyy: A real peace must be achieved, one that will be lasting, not just another pause between Russian invasions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine needs to achieve a real peace that will last, rather than become another pause between Russian invasions, release all Ukrainian military and civilians from Russian captivity, and maintain pressure on the Russian Federation while the aggression and occupation continue.

"Today, following a conversation with President Trump, we further coordinated positions with European leaders. The positions are clear," Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

"A real peace must be achieved, one that will be lasting, not just another pause between Russian invasions. Killings must stop as soon as possible, the fire must cease both on the battlefield and in the sky, as well as against our port infrastructure. All Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians must be released, and the children abducted by Russia must be returned. Thousands of our people remain in captivity – they all must be brought home. Pressure on Russia must be maintained while the aggression and occupation continue," the President said.

He said that in his conversation with President Trump, he said that sanctions should be strengthened if there is no trilateral meeting or if Russia tries to evade an honest end to the war.

"Sanctions are an effective tool. Security must be guaranteed reliably and in the long term, with the involvement of both Europe and the U.S. All issues important to Ukraine must be discussed with Ukraine's participation, and no issue, particularly territorial ones, can be decided without Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state thanked Ukraine's partners who are helping.

"Today, there is an important statement from European leaders that strengthens our position. We continue working together – Europeans, Americans, and everyone in the world who wants peace and stability in international relations," he said.