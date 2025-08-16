Zelenskyy plans to discuss all details regarding ending war with Trump on Monday in Washington

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to discuss all of the details regarding ending the war with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday, August 18.

"On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel after the phone talk with Trump.

The President also said that he had a long and substantive conversation with Trump, they started with one-on-one talks before inviting European leaders to join them. This call lasted for more than an hour and a half, including about an hour of the bilateral conversation with the U.S. President

"Ukraine reaffirms its readiness to work with maximum effort to achieve peace. President Trump informed about his meeting with the Russian leader and the main points of their discussion. It is important that America's strength has an impact on the development of the situation," Zelenskyy said.

He said that Ukraine supports President Trump's proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia.

"Ukraine emphasizes that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this," the head of state added.

He also said that it is important that Europeans are involved at every stage to ensure reliable security guarantees together with America.

The leaders also discussed positive signals from the American side regarding participation in guaranteeing Ukraine's security.

"We continue to coordinate our positions with all partners. I thank everyone who is helping," the President said.