Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:34 16.08.2025

Trump announces determination to conclude Peace Agreement, not Ceasefire Agreement

1 min read
Trump announces determination to conclude Peace Agreement, not Ceasefire Agreement

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that it was determined by all that the best way to end Russia's war against Ukraine is to conclude a Peace Agreement, not a Ceasefire Agreement.

"A great and very successful day in Alaska! The meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia went very well, as did a late night phone call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and various European Leaders, including the highly respected Secretary General of NATO," Trump wrote on the social network Truth Social on Saturday.

"It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up," said the U.S. President.

"President Zelenskyy will be coming to D.C., the Oval Office, on Monday afternoon. If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin," said Trump.

Tags: #peace_agreement #trump

MORE ABOUT

15:56 16.08.2025
Trump: Putin wants Kyiv to cede control of entire Donbas region – media

Trump: Putin wants Kyiv to cede control of entire Donbas region – media

13:09 16.08.2025
Trump, Putin discuss possible territorial changes in Ukraine

Trump, Putin discuss possible territorial changes in Ukraine

11:21 16.08.2025
Zelenskyy plans to discuss all details regarding ending war with Trump on Monday in Washington

Zelenskyy plans to discuss all details regarding ending war with Trump on Monday in Washington

05:16 16.08.2025
Trump ready to participate in meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin, if asked

Trump ready to participate in meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin, if asked

03:16 16.08.2025
Zelensky still waiting for call from Trump after meeting with Putin – media

Zelensky still waiting for call from Trump after meeting with Putin – media

22:36 15.08.2025
US President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin begin meeting in Alaska

US President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin begin meeting in Alaska

22:17 15.08.2025
US President Trump and Russian Vladimir Putin begin meeting in Alaska

US President Trump and Russian Vladimir Putin begin meeting in Alaska

18:35 15.08.2025
Trump, Lukashenko discuss release of prisoners by phone; express hope for meeting

Trump, Lukashenko discuss release of prisoners by phone; express hope for meeting

16:36 15.08.2025
US with Europe can provide security guarantees to Ukraine, but not in NATO format - Trump

US with Europe can provide security guarantees to Ukraine, but not in NATO format - Trump

15:40 15.08.2025
Trump takes off for Alaska summit with Putin

Trump takes off for Alaska summit with Putin

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Russian army may try to increase pressure, strikes against Ukrainian positions in coming days

Zelenskyy: A real peace must be achieved, one that will be lasting, not just another pause between Russian invasions

Ukraine must have security guarantees, make decisions regarding its territory itself – statement by European leaders

Zelenskyy plans to discuss all details regarding ending war with Trump on Monday in Washington

US President Trump and Russian Vladimir Putin begin meeting in Alaska

LATEST

UaRms owner Utkin: over 3 years of war, we trained 55,000 soldiers on UaRms' simulators

Bouquet Kyiv Stage cofounder Utkin: 90% of my earnings go to cultural and charity projects

Zelenskyy: Russian army may try to increase pressure, strikes against Ukrainian positions in coming days

Italian PM explains idea of security guarantees for Ukraine

Poroshenko: Peace Agreement possible only after unconditional ceasefire, concessions must come from Putin

Melania Trump sends letter to Putin regarding kidnapped Ukrainian children

Macron announces meeting of Coalition of Willing soon

Zelenskyy: A real peace must be achieved, one that will be lasting, not just another pause between Russian invasions

Ukraine must have security guarantees, make decisions regarding its territory itself – statement by European leaders

Zelenskyy's adviser denies report of ceasefire in the skies before trilateral meeting

AD
AD