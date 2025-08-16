Trump announces determination to conclude Peace Agreement, not Ceasefire Agreement

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that it was determined by all that the best way to end Russia's war against Ukraine is to conclude a Peace Agreement, not a Ceasefire Agreement.

"A great and very successful day in Alaska! The meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia went very well, as did a late night phone call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and various European Leaders, including the highly respected Secretary General of NATO," Trump wrote on the social network Truth Social on Saturday.

"It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up," said the U.S. President.

"President Zelenskyy will be coming to D.C., the Oval Office, on Monday afternoon. If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin," said Trump.