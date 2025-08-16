Macron announces meeting of Coalition of Willing soon

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/EmmanuelMacron

French President Emmanuel Macron announced a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in the near future.

"Any lasting peace must be accompanied by unwavering security guarantees. I welcome, in this regard, the readiness of the United States to contribute. We will work on this with them and with all our partners in the Coalition of the Willing, with whom we will meet again soon, to make concrete progress," Macron wrote on the social network X on Saturday.

"It will also be essential to draw all the lessons from the past 30 years, in particular from Russia’s well-established tendency not to honor its own commitments," the President of France said.

He recalled the common position of European leaders on the need to "continue supporting Ukraine and to maintain pressure on Russia as long as its war of aggression continues and until a solid and lasting peace, respectful of Ukraine’s rights, has been established."

Macron said that Europeans will continue to work closely with U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"France remains firmly at Ukraine's side," the statement reads.