16:01 16.08.2025

Poroshenko: Peace Agreement possible only after unconditional ceasefire, concessions must come from Putin

Ukrainian MP, leader of European Solidarity, and fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko said on BBC and France's BFM TV that any peace agreement with Russia must be based on an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. He stressed that it is Putin, not Ukraine, who must make concessions.

"When Putin talks about a so-called peace deal, it is merely an attempt to buy time and prolong the war," Poroshenko told the BBC.

He underscored that the ceasefire must be comprehensive and immediate, without any preconditions.

"We must stop this at once. We must stop losing people, territory, and time," he said.

Speaking to BFM TV, Poroshenko emphasized that territorial concessions cannot be part of a ceasefire deal. "We are not trading our land. That would create a dangerous precedent and be a blatant violation of international law," the politician said.

The European Solidarity leader also outlined key elements of what he called a "Plan B" should Russia's aggression continue. Among them: deliveries of long-range offensive weapons, tougher sanctions, the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, and preventing blackmail over Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.

"Peace can be discussed only after a ceasefire. We need security guarantees and strict compliance with commitments," Poroshenko concluded.

 

 

 

