Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:06 16.08.2025

UaRms owner Utkin: over 3 years of war, we trained 55,000 soldiers on UaRms' simulators

1 min read
UaRms owner Utkin: over 3 years of war, we trained 55,000 soldiers on UaRms' simulators
Photo: Bouquet Kyiv Stage

Fifty-five thousand Ukrainian service members have been trained on domestically produced simulators, said Yevheniy Utkin, majority owner of UaRms, founder of Kvazar-Micro, and cofounder of the Bouquet Kyiv Stage high art festival.

"All TOR and TOR-D helmets are our production (UaRms). People on the front know this. Over the three years of this full-scale war, we have trained 55,000 soldiers free of charge. They underwent combat training on our simulators (Stinger, RPG-7, -22). This allows us to prepare fighters without spending money on live ammunition," Utkin told Interfax-Ukraine in an exclusive interview.

He said he now focuses solely on defense and art. "Art is clear enough (the eighth Bouquet Kyiv Stage high art festival is currently being held at the National Reserve 'Saint Sophia of Kyiv' downtown), while in business, I'm working only in the defense sector."

When asked about his defense-related activities, he responded: "We are doing a great deal, but I won't go into detail." He explained that the Kvazar-Micro plant had been destroyed by Russian missile strikes. "Last year, four Russian missiles hit us. They completely destroyed the plant – Kvazar no longer exists. But we continue to work for our shared victory," Utkin said.

Tags: #uarms #utkin

MORE ABOUT

16:54 16.08.2025
Bouquet Kyiv Stage cofounder Utkin: 90% of my earnings go to cultural and charity projects

Bouquet Kyiv Stage cofounder Utkin: 90% of my earnings go to cultural and charity projects

11:46 18.08.2023
Sixth festival Bouquet Kyiv Stage starts in Kyiv

Sixth festival Bouquet Kyiv Stage starts in Kyiv

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Russian army may try to increase pressure, strikes against Ukrainian positions in coming days

Zelenskyy: A real peace must be achieved, one that will be lasting, not just another pause between Russian invasions

Ukraine must have security guarantees, make decisions regarding its territory itself – statement by European leaders

Trump announces determination to conclude Peace Agreement, not Ceasefire Agreement

Zelenskyy plans to discuss all details regarding ending war with Trump on Monday in Washington

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Russian army may try to increase pressure, strikes against Ukrainian positions in coming days

Italian PM explains idea of security guarantees for Ukraine

Poroshenko: Peace Agreement possible only after unconditional ceasefire, concessions must come from Putin

Trump: Putin wants Kyiv to cede control of entire Donbas region – media

Melania Trump sends letter to Putin regarding kidnapped Ukrainian children

Macron announces meeting of Coalition of Willing soon

Zelenskyy: A real peace must be achieved, one that will be lasting, not just another pause between Russian invasions

Ukraine must have security guarantees, make decisions regarding its territory itself – statement by European leaders

Trump, Putin discuss possible territorial changes in Ukraine

Trump announces determination to conclude Peace Agreement, not Ceasefire Agreement

AD
AD