Photo: Bouquet Kyiv Stage

Fifty-five thousand Ukrainian service members have been trained on domestically produced simulators, said Yevheniy Utkin, majority owner of UaRms, founder of Kvazar-Micro, and cofounder of the Bouquet Kyiv Stage high art festival.

"All TOR and TOR-D helmets are our production (UaRms). People on the front know this. Over the three years of this full-scale war, we have trained 55,000 soldiers free of charge. They underwent combat training on our simulators (Stinger, RPG-7, -22). This allows us to prepare fighters without spending money on live ammunition," Utkin told Interfax-Ukraine in an exclusive interview.

He said he now focuses solely on defense and art. "Art is clear enough (the eighth Bouquet Kyiv Stage high art festival is currently being held at the National Reserve 'Saint Sophia of Kyiv' downtown), while in business, I'm working only in the defense sector."

When asked about his defense-related activities, he responded: "We are doing a great deal, but I won't go into detail." He explained that the Kvazar-Micro plant had been destroyed by Russian missile strikes. "Last year, four Russian missiles hit us. They completely destroyed the plant – Kvazar no longer exists. But we continue to work for our shared victory," Utkin said.